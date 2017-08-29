App
Aug 28, 2017 08:53 PM IST

Sarthak Global: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 28, 2017.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th August, 2017, interalia, considered the following –

A) Appointed Palak Vaid & Company, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 021796C), as statutory auditors of the company for a term of 5 years in place of M/s Rajendra Garg & Co., Chartered Accountants, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting of company.

B) The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 26th September, 2017 at ROOM NO. 4, ANNA BHUVAN, 3RD FLOOR, 87C DEVJI RATANSI MARG, DANA BUNDER, MUMBAI Mumbai City MH 400009

C) The Registers of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September, 2017 to 26th September, 2017 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

The profile of new auditors is attached for your kind reference.
Source : BSE

#Announcements

