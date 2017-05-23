Sarthak Global to consider dividend

Sarthak Global Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 to consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, as per Insider Trading Regulation & Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window will remain closed from May 24, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all directors/ officers/ designated employees of the Company.Source : BSE