Sarla Performance Fibers' board meeting on December 12, 2017

The Second Meeting of Board of Directors of Sarla Performance Fibers Limited for the FY 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company, to, inter alia, consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE