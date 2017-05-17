Sarla Performance Fibers to consider dividend

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend Dividend on Equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, in accordance with the Company’s Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information read with the applicable provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 6.00 p.m. on May 17, 2017 to 48 hours after the results are made public on May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE