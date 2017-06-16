Saregama India's AGM on July 28, 2017

In continuation of our letter dated May 25, 2017 we inform that:-1.the 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 and2.the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall be closed from 22nd July, 2017 to 28th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of the ensuing AGM and payment of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE