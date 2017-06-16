Jun 16, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Saregama India's AGM on July 28, 2017
We inform that the 70th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017.
In continuation of our letter dated May 25, 2017 we inform that:-
1.the 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 and
2.the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall be closed from 22nd July, 2017 to 28th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of the ensuing AGM and payment of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
