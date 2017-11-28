App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarda Plywood Industries' board meeting on December 8, 2017

Sarda Plywood Industries has informed that board meeting will be held on December 8, 2017

 
 
Sarda Plywood Industries has informed that board meeting will be held on December 8, 2017

At 11:54 hrs Sarda Plywood Industries was quoting at Rs 138.00, down Rs 0.80, or 0.58 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 295.00 and 52-week low Rs 119.00 on 22 June, 2017 and 28 November, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.22 percent below its 52-week high and 15.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62.35 crore. Source : BSE
