Sarda Plywood Industries' board meeting on December 8, 2017

Sarda Plywood Industries has informed that board meeting will be held on December 8, 2017

At 11:54 hrs Sarda Plywood Industries was quoting at Rs 138.00, down Rs 0.80, or 0.58 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 295.00 and 52-week low Rs 119.00 on 22 June, 2017 and 28 November, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 53.22 percent below its 52-week high and 15.97 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62.35 crore. Source : BSE