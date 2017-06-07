Jun 06, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sarda Energy board recommends dividend at Rs. 4/- per share (40%)
Sarda Energy & Minerals has informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 06, 2017 has recommended a dividend at Rs. 4/- per share (40%) for the F.Y. 2016-17.
