Jun 06, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarda Energy board recommends dividend at Rs. 4/- per share (40%)

Sarda Energy & Minerals has informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 06, 2017 has recommended a dividend at Rs. 4/- per share (40%) for the F.Y. 2016-17.

Sarda Energy board recommends dividend at Rs. 4/- per share (40%)
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 06, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend @ Rs. 4/- per share (40%) for the F.Y. 2016-17, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

