you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 21, 2017 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAR Auto Prod's board meeting on April 28, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 28, 2017.

SAR Auto Prod's board meeting on April 28, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to consider the inter alia the audited annual financial results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from April 21, 2017 to April 30, 2017 [both days inclusive]. You are requested to take the same in your record.Source : BSE

#Announcements

