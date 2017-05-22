Saptarishi Agro's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Dear Sir, This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 that the board of directors of the company shall be meeting on Tuesday the 30th May 2017 to take note, inter alia, Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Thanking you, Yours Faithfully, For Saptarishi Agro Industries Limited Rahul Yadav Company SecretarySource : BSE