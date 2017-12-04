Sanwaria Consumer's board meeting on January 03, 2018

we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 03, 2018 inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017; and any other matter if required; with the permission of chair.
