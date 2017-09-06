App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanwaria Agro's AGM held on September 29, 2017

We hereby inform that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company will held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.

Sanwaria Agro's AGM held on September 29, 2017
We hereby inform that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company will held on Friday; September 29, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at E-1/1, Arera Colony, Bhopal (M.P.) - 462016 at 09.00 A.M.We hereby enclosed the notice of AGM.Source : BSE

