Sanwaria Agro Oils' board meeting on May 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, inter alia, the following business: 1.To consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2016-17. 2.To consider and recommend Bonus issue on Equity shares looking to recent good performance due to changed revenue mix and better future prospect in FMCG food products business. 3.To consider any other matter if required; with the permission of chair. Note:The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed the time of this notice till the end of May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the directors/officers/designated employees of the Company, who have already been informed of the same.Source : BSE