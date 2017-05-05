App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanwaria Agro Oils' board meeting on May 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2016-17.

Sanwaria Agro Oils' board meeting on May 22, 2017
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, inter alia, the following business: 1.To consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2016-17. 2.To consider and recommend Bonus issue on Equity shares looking to recent good performance due to changed revenue mix and better future prospect in FMCG food products business. 3.To consider any other matter if required; with the permission of chair. Note:The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed the time of this notice till the end of May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the directors/officers/designated employees of the Company, who have already been informed of the same.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.