May 24, 2017 11:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sanwaria Agro's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017; and any other matter if required; with the permission of chair.Source : BSE