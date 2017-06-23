App
Jun 23, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanwaria Agro's board meeting on July 07, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, July 07, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017; and any other matter if required; with the permission of chair.

