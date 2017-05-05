May 05, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Santosh Fine-Fab's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Please note that Board Meeting to consider the Audited Financial Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March,2017 will be held on 29TH May, 2017 at 4.30p.m. at company's registered office. Thanking you, Yours Faithfully For Santosh Fine Feb Ltd. (Sajjan Agrawal) Compliance OfficerSource : BSE