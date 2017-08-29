Aug 28, 2017 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Santaram Spinners: Outcome of board meeting
Santaram Spinners has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 28, 2017 and Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 27, 2017.
Santaram Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 28, 2017, inter alia, has considered the following;
- Approval of draft notice for calling the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 27, 2017.Source : BSE
- Approval of draft notice for calling the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 27, 2017.Source : BSE