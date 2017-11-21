Sanrhea Technical Textile's board meeting held on November 24, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the November 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider the allotment of 7,90,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential allotment basis.

Sanrhea Tech is in the Textiles - Processing sector.

The company management includes Tushar Patel - Managing Director, Tejal Patel - Non Executive Director, Rashmikant Raval - Independent Director, Miten Mehta - Independent Director, Vimal Ambani - Independent Director, G Ravishankar - Independent Director. Source : BSE