Sanrhea Technical Textiles' board meeting on May 30, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the May 30, 2017, inter alia, to approve and take on record: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from May 23, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE