Sanofi India's board meeting on May 05, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 5th May 2017; inter alia to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which is the first quarter of the Company's financial year (Q1).Source : BSE