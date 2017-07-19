App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 19, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanofi India's board declares an interim dividend of Rs. 18

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2017.

Sanofi India's board declares an interim dividend of Rs. 18
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2017.

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.

The Company has fixed 1st August 2017 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 10th August 2017.

Please take the above information on record.
Source : BSE

