Sankhya Infotech's director J V Rao & CH Anand resigns

Mr. Dr. J V Rao & Mr. CH Anand, Independent Directors of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 1st December, 2017.

Sankhya Infotec is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 89.68 crore.

The company management includes N Sridhar - Chairman & Managing Director, N Srinivas - Vice Chairman, N Nalini - Woman Director, J V Rao - Independent Director, Ch Anand - Independent Director, Partha S Pudhota - Independent Director. Source : BSE