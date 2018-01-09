Sankhya Infotech - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to requirement of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that in accordance with the special resolutions passed by the members of the Company in the Annual General Meeting on 28th November, 2017 the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th January, 2018 inter-alia, approved the following:a) Allotment of 19,00,000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Non-Promoter Investor.b) Allotment of 14,51,852 Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis to Promoter of the Company.c) Allotment of 4,00,000 Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis to Non-Promoter Investors.The above Equity shares are allotted at a price of Rs. 56.07/- (including Rs. 46.07/- premium) per Equity shares and Convertible Equity warrants are allotted at a price of Rs. 49.07/- (including Rs. 39.07/- premium) per Equity warrants.Source : BSE