Sankhya Infotech's appoints Ravindran Govindan as director

Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Ravindran Govindan as the Advisor of Board of the Company with effect from 29th November, 2017.
Sankhya Infotec is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 89.68 crore.The company management includes N Sridhar - Chairman & Managing Director, N Srinivas - Vice Chairman, N Nalini - Woman Director, J V Rao - Independent Director, Ch Anand - Independent Director, Partha S Pudhota - Independent Director. Source : BSE