Sep 08, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sanjivani Parenteral's board meeting on Sep 14, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for Directors and designated employees would commence from September 8, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on August 14, 2017.
Source : BSE
