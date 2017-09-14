Sanjivani Parenteral's board meeting cancelled

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for 14th September 2017 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2017 has been cancelled due to non-completion of Ind-AS (First time adoption of Ind-As) implementation work. As soon as revised date of board meeting will fixed, we will inform the exchange regarding the same.Source : BSE