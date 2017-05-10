Sanghvi Movers' board meeting will be held on May 30, 2017

Sanghvi Movers Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017;2. To recommend payment of dividend, if any, subject to declaration of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Further, in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from May 12, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).The Company has already communicated to the designated persons in accordance with Code of Conduct.Source : BSE