Sanghvi Movers' board meeting to be held on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with 47 (1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sanghvi Movers Limited will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017; 2.To recommend payment of dividend, if any, subject to declaration of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Trading Window: In terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the ‘Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 12th May 2017 to Thursday, 01st June 2017 (both days inclusive).The Company has already communicated to the designated persons in accordance with Code of Conduct.Source : BSE