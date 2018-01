Sanghvi Forging & Engineering has bagged orders worth Rs 11 crore from Oil & Gas Sector.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 50.00 and 52-week low Rs 32.85 on 26 April, 2017 and 16 October, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 18 percent below its 52-week high and 24.81 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 61.06 crore. Source : BSE