Sanghi Industries: Outcome of extra ordinary general meeting

This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company was held on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 at its works at Kutch District, Gujarat - 370 511.In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the following:1. The proceedings as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. The voting results as required under Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.3. Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer on Remote E Voting and poll process.The above are also uploaded on the website of the Company (www.sanghicement.com).Source : BSE