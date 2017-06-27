Sanghi Industries: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, 24th June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Sanghinagar, P.O., Hayatnagar Mandal, R. R. District, Telangana, 501 511.In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the following:1. The proceedings as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. The voting results as required under Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.3. Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer on Remote E Voting and poll process.4. Annual Report for financial year 2016-17 as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly adopted by the members as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.The above are also uploaded on the website of the Company (www.sanghicement.com).Source : BSE