May 16, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sanghi Industries' Board Meeting On May 24, 2017
Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.
Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE