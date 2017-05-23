Sang Froid Labs' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Sang Froid Labs (India) Ltd informed BSE that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the corporate office of the company at A-212, Titenium City Center, Near IOC Petrol Pump, 100 FT Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad-380015 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and any other business with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE