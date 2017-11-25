Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores 321st board meeting held on December 04, 2017

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations,2015, we write to inform the Exchange that the 321st Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 4 December 2017 at 12.30 p.m at 'Redifice Signature', No.6, Hospital Road, Shivajinagar, Bengaluru - 560 001 to consider, inter alia, the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.We request you to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE