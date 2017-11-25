Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores 321st board meeting held on December 04, 2017

We write to inform the Exchange that the 321st Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, December 04, 2017 at 12.30 p.m.
In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations,
2015, we write to inform the Exchange that the 321st Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 4 December 2017 at 12.30 p.m at 'Redifice Signature', No.6, Hospital Road, Shivajinagar, Bengaluru - 560 001 to consider, inter alia, the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.
We request you to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE
