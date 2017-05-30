Sandur Manganes: Outcome of board meeting

App
May 30, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We write to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 30 May 2017.

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 30 May 2017,inter alia:1.Approved audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2017.
2.In addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share paid in November 2016 and Re.1/- per share paid in March 2017, recommended, Special Dividend of Rs.2/- per share (20% of paid up capital) to the equity shareholders of the Company, aggregating the dividend for 2016-17 at Rs.5/- per share, by the shareholders, for approval at the ensuing 63rd AGM.
3.Taken on record rating of BBB+ assigned by ICRA & CARE Ratings on the proposed term loans of Rs. 600 crore.
4.Approved change in designation of K. V. Ramarathnam from a Non-Executive Director to an Independent Director on the Board of the Company.
Source : BSE

