Sandur Manganes' 63rd AGM held on September 26, 2017

The 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Golden Jubilee Hall, Sandur Residential School Campus, Shivapur, Palace Road, Sandur -583 119.Further, Tuesday, 19 September 2017 shall be the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend, if declared at the 63rd AGM. Pursuant to provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 20 September 2017 to Tuesday, 26 September 2017 (both days inclusive).We send herewith copy of notice convening the 63rd AGM along with publication released in newspapers (both in English and Kannada language) relating to notice of 63rd AGM, book closure and remote e-voting.Source : BSE