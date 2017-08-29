Aug 29, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SandS Power: Outcome of AGM
The 39th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company was held today, 29th August, 2017, at 11:00 A.M at Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No 14, CMDA Industrial Area Part-II, Chithamanur Village, Maraimalai Nagar- 603 209, Kancheepuram District, Tamilnadu.
The Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting is herewith enclosed for your kind reference. You are requested to take the same on record.
Source : BSE
