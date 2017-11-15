App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sandesh: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, commenced at 6:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform and submit that:

1) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, commenced at 6:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m. has considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2017.

2)Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose herewith the copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2017 which were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee.

3)We have also enclosed the copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2017.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.