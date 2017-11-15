Sandesh: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform and submit that:1) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, commenced at 6:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m. has considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2017.2)Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose herewith the copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2017 which were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee.3)We have also enclosed the copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2017.Source : BSE