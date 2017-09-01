Sanco Trans' board meeting on Sept 14, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th September 2017, inter alia, to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.In connection with the above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the designated persons from September 04, 2017 to September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE