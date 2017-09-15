Samyak Intl's AGM held on September 29, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors have decided the venue & time of 23rd Annual General meeting of Samyak International Limited which is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29th, 2017 at 01:00 p.m. at 'ASTER' Hotel Archana Residency Next to R. Mall, L.B.S Marg, Mulund (West) Mumbai - 400080 MaharashtraSource : BSE