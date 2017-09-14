App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samtel India's board meeting adjourned

We refer to our earlier Notice dated September 5, 2017 intimating therein the holding of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 inter-alia to take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Samtel India's board meeting adjourned
We refer to our earlier Notice dated September 5, 2017 intimating therein the holding of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 inter-alia to take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Please note that the Board of Directors, while considering the unaudited financial results raised certain queries and asked for some details.
Since, compilation of the detaits/information as sought by the Board of Directors, will take some time, the Board decided to adjourn the meeting without taking on record the unaudited financial results and have reconvened the meeting on Thursday, the 28th September, 2017.
Accordingly, the unaudited financial results will be submitted to your Stock Exchange on September 28, 2017.
This is for your information and record please
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.