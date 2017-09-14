Samtel India's board meeting adjourned

We refer to our earlier Notice dated September 5, 2017 intimating therein the holding of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 inter-alia to take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Please note that the Board of Directors, while considering the unaudited financial results raised certain queries and asked for some details.Since, compilation of the detaits/information as sought by the Board of Directors, will take some time, the Board decided to adjourn the meeting without taking on record the unaudited financial results and have reconvened the meeting on Thursday, the 28th September, 2017.Accordingly, the unaudited financial results will be submitted to your Stock Exchange on September 28, 2017.This is for your information and record pleaseSource : BSE