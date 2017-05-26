May 26, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sambhaav Media: Outcome of board meeting
Sambhaav Media Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Friday, May 26, 2017, has approved the Audited financial statements and reports thereon for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017;and financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2017.
