Sambandam Spinning Mills approves dividend

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Floor 25, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Dear Sir, Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31.03.2017 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Associate for the year ended 31.03.2017 along with Auditor's Report and Form A of the Annual Report to be filed with the Stock Exchanges Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we send herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31.03.2017 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Associate for the year ended 31.03.2017, which have been duly reviewed by the Audit Committee of our Company at the Audit Committee Meeting held on 05.05.2017 and approved by our Board at the Board Meeting held on 06.05.2017 at the mill premises of Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited, Salem, together with Auditor's Report and Form-A (Unqualified Audit Report) duly signed by the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Statutory Auditors of our Company. We are also uploading the above said Results in our WEB Site ‘www.sambandam.com' and also in BSE websitehttp://listing.bseindia.com. In addition to the above information we provide following information today, while approving the Annual Accounts of our Company for the year ended 31-3-2017, our Board has recommended 40% Dividend at Rs.4/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each subject to the approval of our Bankers, for declaration of the same by our members at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of our Company to be held on Saturday, the 12th August 2017. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the above. Thanking You, -sd- S.Natarajan Company SecretarySource : BSE