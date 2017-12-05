Sam Leaseco's board meeting on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on December 14, 2017.
Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017
Sam Leaseco is in the Finance - General sector.The company management includes Rajkishore Maniyar - Executive & Managing Director, Nitin Velhal - Executive Director, Devanshu Desai - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Daksha Kakadiya - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Rajkishore Maniyar - Managing Director, Nitin Velhal - Director, Devanshu Desai - Director, Daksha Kakadiya - Independent Director. Source : BSE