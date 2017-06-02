App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sam Ind: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 29th May, 20l7 was adjourned & adjourned Board Meeting duly held on Friday 2nd June, 2017.

Sam Ind: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 29th May, 20l7 was adjourned & adjourned Board Meeting duly held on Friday 2nd June, 2017, had taken inter-alia, the following decisions:-

1.As per Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submit the followings:

1.1Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017
1.2Statutory Auditor's Report for the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2017
1.3Declaration by the Company (for Audit Report with unmodified opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

2.The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Devraj Singh Badgara (DIN: 07429570) as an Additional Independent Director on the Board with effect from 2nd June 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.