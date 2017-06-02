Sam Ind: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 29th May, 20l7 was adjourned & adjourned Board Meeting duly held on Friday 2nd June, 2017, had taken inter-alia, the following decisions:-1.As per Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submit the followings:1.1Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 20171.2Statutory Auditor's Report for the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 20171.3Declaration by the Company (for Audit Report with unmodified opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20152.The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Devraj Singh Badgara (DIN: 07429570) as an Additional Independent Director on the Board with effect from 2nd June 2017.Source : BSE