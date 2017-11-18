Salzer Electronics: Outcome of board meeting

Forwarding herewith the outcome of Board meeting held on today 17.11.2017.

Salzer Electro is in the Electric Equipment sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 285.22 crore.

The company management includes N Rangachary - Chairman, R Doraiswamy - Managing Director, D Rajeshkumar - Joint Managing Director & CFO, P Ramachandran - Whole Time Director, R Damodharaswamy - Non Executive Director, Rajeshkumar Thilagam - Non Executive Director, N Jayabal - Independent Director, Nirmal Kumar M Chandria - Independent Director, V Sankaran - Independent Director, P K Shah - Independent Director, L Venkatapathy - Independent Director, Otto Eggimann - Addnl.Independent Director. Source : BSE