Salzer Electronics' board meeting on September 09, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, the NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, the 9th day of September 2017, at Hotel Annapoorna, R.S.Puram, Coimbatore – 641 002 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited accounts and Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017 along with other related matters.Source : BSE