Sep 15, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Salora International: Outcome of AGM
We are enclosing results under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizer's report on results of 48th Annual General Meeting through conducted through remote E-voting & poll.
We are enclosing results under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizer's report on results of 48th Annual General Meeting through conducted through remote E-voting & poll.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE