you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salora Inter: Outcome of AGM

We are submitting herewith outcome including proceedings of AGM and items of the businesses transacted at our 48th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:00 A. M.

Salora Inter: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith outcome including proceedings of AGM and items of the businesses transacted at our 48th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:00 A. M. at Lok Kala Manch, Lodhi Institutional Area, 20 Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003.

This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

