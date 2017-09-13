Salora Inter: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith outcome including proceedings of AGM and items of the businesses transacted at our 48th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:00 A. M. at Lok Kala Manch, Lodhi Institutional Area, 20 Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE