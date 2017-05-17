May 17, 2017 11:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Salora Inter's board meeting on May 29, 2017
This is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, 2015, a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, 2015, a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017Source : BSE