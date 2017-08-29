Salora International's board meeting on September 7, 2017

This is to inform to stock Exchange that Board Meeting of Salora International Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th September, 2017 at 11:30 AM at Regd office of the company at D-13/4, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi, 110020.This is to further apprise to the Exchange in terms of Insider Trading Code of company the trading window shall remain close from 29th August, 2017 to 07th September, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE